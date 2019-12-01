'We Should All Be Ashamed': Congress MP Adhir Ranjan On Telangana Rape

The rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor in Telangana has sparked anger across the country.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday said that the rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad shows that despite strict laws, there is no end to crimes against women in the country.

"What happened in Hyderabad is dangerous for society. It is condemnable and shameful that not only in Hyderabad, but there is also no stoppage on these type of incidents in any part of the country. We should all be ashamed that despite bringing strict laws, there is no end to gang rape and crime against women."

"In every part of the country, we see incidents of rape and violence against women. All of us have to think about where are we going. As Indians, we have to raise our voice against this," he said.

The burnt body of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was found near Hyderabad on Thursday.

The police said that the doctor was sexually assaulted before being charred to death. The police on Friday arrested four persons involved in the alleged rape and murder case of the veterinary doctor.