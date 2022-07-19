On Sri Lanka Crisis, Government's All-Party Meet Today: 5 Facts

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will brief leaders of various political parties on the Sri Lankan crisis during the all-party meeting.

On Sunday, at a meeting of all parties, DMK and AIADMK demanded that India should intervene in the crisis surrounding the neighbouring country, which is facing its worst economic emergency in seven decades.

Apart from sending aid via various channels, India has so far maintained a hands-off role in the crisis. India has assured Sri Lanka that it will continue to support democracy, stability and economic recovery in the country.

After Gotabaya Rajapaksa stepped down as the president following massive protests last week, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was installed as acting president of the crisis-hit country. The Sri Lankan Parliament is set to elect the new president on Wednesday.