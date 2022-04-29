On Row Over Arvind Kejriwal's Sitting Posture, Shashi Tharoor Pens Poem

The 19-second clip posted by Mr Malviya shows the Delhi Chief Minister in a relaxed position.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor today jumped into an online row over Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's mannerism while participating in a video conference with the Prime Minister. While the BJP has attacked Mr Kejriwal for his sitting posture, Mr Tharoor took aim at both the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party convenor through a short poem.

"There once was a CM of Delhi

Who stretched from his head to his belly;

The onscreen reticulation

Revealed his pandiculation

So BJP frothed& quivered like jelly!" Mr Tharoor said while sharing BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya's tweet where he slammed Mr Kejriwal and called him "uncouth".

A video clip showing Mr Kejriwal leaning back in his seat with his hands stretched behind the chair during a recent video conference with PM Modi has caused a stir on social media. The clip, tweeted by Amit Malviya two days ago, shows state Chief Ministers in a video grid while PM Modi is speaking to them. The 19-second clip posted by Mr Malviya shows the Delhi Chief Minister in a relaxed position, which the BJP IT cell chief termed "uncouth", while listening to the PM.

"Arvind Kejriwal continues to disgrace himself with uncouth mannerism...," Mr Malviya had posted along with the clip.

Arvind Kejriwal continues to disgrace himself with uncouth mannerism… pic.twitter.com/h5RECiI7vl — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) April 27, 2022

BJP Delhi's official Twitter account also posted the video clip with the caption "Mannerless CM of Delhi!".

The meeting was called by PM Modi to review the Covid situation in the country with all state Chief Ministers. The PM Had also called on states to reduce state taxes on fuel during this meeting, triggering a strong backlash from opposition ruled states.