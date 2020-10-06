On Rhea Chakraborty's Bail Request, Bombay High Court Decision Tomorrow

Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drug probe (File)

A decision on the bail plea of Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty will be announced by the Bombay High Court tomorrow. Rhea Chakraborty, who had a relationship with actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was arrested on September 9 by the Narcotics Control Bureau. The agency, which is investigating the drugs angle related to the actor's death, had accused her of being an "active member of a drugs syndicate".

On September 22, as her judicial custody ended, a court in Mumbai extended it till October 6, after the agency expressed apprehension that she might tamper with evidence. The 28-year-old and her brother had then approached the Bombay High Court.

The agency had claimed that Rhea Chakraborty used to "manage the finances for drug procurement". She was in the know about "every delivery and payment" and even the choice of drugs. Her brother Showik Chakraborty, arrested days before her, has revealed that he used to facilitate the drug delivery, the agency said.

The agency had zeroed in on them after questioning of a couple of drug dealers and examining messages from Rhea Chakraborty's cell phone.

Upcoming Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14.

The Mumbai police's conclusion that it was a case of suicide was contested by many and with murder theories mushrooming on social media, the matter snowballed and took a circuitous route, leading to a takeover of the case by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The Mumbai Police declared themselves vindicated last week when a team of doctors from Delhi's prestigious All-India Institute of Medical Sciences said they have found no evidence of foul play.

The actor's family has accused Rhea Chakraborty of exploiting him for money, medicating him and playing a role in his death.