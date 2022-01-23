On Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Chief Minister Teaser, Mayawati's Call-Out

"In UP, parties like the Congress are vote-cutting parties in eyes of people," Mayawati tweeted.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati aimed a jibe at Congress's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today over her teaser regarding the party's Chief Ministerial face. Accusing the Congress leader of flipflop, she said the Congress will only split the non-BJP votes and urged the people to vote for BSP.

"The condition of the Congress party in the general elections of the UP assembly has remained so bad that their CM candidate has changed stand within a few hours. In such a situation, it would be better that people do not spoil their vote by voting for Congress, but vote for BSP unilaterally,"Mayawati said in a Hindi tweet.

"In UP, parties like the Congress are vote-cutting parties in the eyes of the people," she said in a second tweet.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra yesterday caused a stir saying she could be her party's chief ministerial candidate.

Asked about the speculation on the party's Chief Ministerial candidate, she told NDTV, "You can see my face everywhere, can't you?" When pressed, she repeated: "You can see my face, can't you?"

Later, however, Ms Gandhi Vadra clarified to NDTV that her comment about being the Chief Minister candidate was a "tongue-in-cheek" remark. She does not know yet if she would be contesting polls, added the Congress general secretary who has so far stayed away from electoral politics.

Mayawati is not contesting the election this time, though Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has decided to contest from Karhal that's part of the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat, his party's stronghold. This would be his first contest in the state.

Elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. Polling will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Elections will be held on 58 assembly seats spread over 11 districts on February 10.