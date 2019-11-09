On Prakash Parv, Dalai Lama Extols Guru Nanak's Message Of Peace, Harmony

The Dalai Lama spoke about the importance of spirituality in the field of education

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Saturday gave a message of peace and harmony at an event to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

The Dalai Lama was speaking at an interfaith confluence organised at the Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar to commemorate the Prakash Purab celebrations of the first Guru.

The revered monk talked about compassion, non-violence, rationality and the relevance of reason in religion and spirituality.

The 84-year-old gave an elaborate account of Buddhist traditions and the importance of spirituality in the field of education.

The confluence, held under the theme of ''Oneness and the philosophy of Sri Guru Nanak Devji'', was presided over by Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal.

The minister highlighted the relevance of Guru Nanak's philosophies and the way his teachings have shaped the community, region and the world.

