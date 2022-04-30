'Won't Let Situation Worsen': Bhagwant Mann To NDTV On Patiala Violence

The people of Punjab believe in peace and religious harmony and the state government will not allow the situation in the state to deteriorate, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said, insisting that yesterday's clashes in Patiala were political and not communal as reported earlier.

Speaking to NDTV, Mr Mann added that his government is taking all necessary steps, including confidence-building measures, to create harmony among the residents.

"Every minute I am in touch and we will take strict action against those who were responsible. I have removed the police officials," Mr Mann told NDTV.

Bhagwant Mann this morning removed three top police officers - Inspector general of police (Patiala Range), the Patiala senior superintendent of police and the superintendent of police - over the police response to the violence.

A spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Office said Mukhwinder Singh Chinna has been appointed as the new IG-Patiala Range while Deepak Parik will be the new senior superintendent of police for Patiala.

Wazir Singh has been appointed as the new superintendent of police of Patiala.

A curfew that was imposed in the city at 7 pm yesterday was lifted at 6 am today but mobile internet and SMS services were blocked in the city to prevent rumor-mongering, officials said. All mobile internet and SMS services, except voice calls, will remain suspended in the district from 9:30 am till 6 pm, the state government said.

"Mobile internet services (2G/3G/4G/CDMA), all SMS services and all dongle services etc provided on mobile networks except voice calls in the territorial jurisdiction of the District of Patiala from 9:30 am to 6 pm on 30th April 2022.All Telecom Services providers in the State of Punjab and Head of BSNL (Punjab Jurisdiction) are hereby directed to ensure compliance of this order," said the state government release.

The decision was taken by the government to prevent rumor-mongering, Patiala Deputy Commissioner was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.