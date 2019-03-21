'No Credit To BJP Government': Mamata Banerjee On Nirav Modi's Arrest

Mamata Banerjee termed Nirav Modi's arrest a "strike" by the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday called the arrest of celebrity jeweller Nirav Modi, wanted in a 13,000-crore Punjab National Bank scam, a "got-up match".

"This is a ploy of the BJP. The credit must go to the London Telegraph journalist who exposed Nirav Modi. It is a got-up match. No credit goes to the BJP government," Ms Banerjee told reporters.

Calling Nirav Modi's arrest a "strike" by the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Trinamool Congress supremo said there will be a number of such "strikes" by the Centre during the general elections.

"You have seen a strike on Nirav Modi. There will be two-three similar strikes. All these are made up like a film script. They (Centre) have done this intentionally," she alleged.

"This government has no credibility. I have said before that its expiry date is already over. We do not need their 'medicines'. We do not consume medicines that have passed their expiry dates," she said.

Nirav Modi was arrested in London on Tuesday after a yearlong chase that spanned several countries and became symbolic of India's inability to catch high-profile offenders.

