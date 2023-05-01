On NDTV's 'Public Opinion' Tonight, What Karnataka Wants

The first episode airs at 9 pm tonight

To gauge public mood and opinion on issues that matter, NDTV is starting a new initiative - Public Opinion.

For the first episode, which airs at 9 pm tonight, we spoke to voters in Karnataka on the upcoming Assembly elections. NDTV teamed up with Lokniti-CSDS for a survey to get an insight into what Karnataka's voters are thinking.

We asked them the following questions:

We asked voters what, according to them, is the biggest election issue in Karnataka this time

The Congress has accused the ruling BJP of corruption and raised it strongly. We asked voters if they think corruption has increased

We asked them what they think about the performance of the incumbent Basavaraj S Bommai government

We asked them about their opinions on the reservation policy of the BJP government, which is a key talking point in this election

We also asked them how they have benefited from the centre's welfare schemes

The survey was conducted between April 20 and 28. A total of 2,143 voters, registered in 82 polling booths across 21 Assembly segments, were interviewed for the survey. Those conducting the exercise spoke to each of these voters for about 15-20 minutes. Voters from every section and region were part of the survey.

You can see results of the survey on NDTV at 9 pm tonight and on https://www.ndtv.com/video/live/channel/ndtv24x7.