NDTV Poll: 47% Rate PM Modi Government's Development Work 'High'

47 per cent of the respondents of the survey rated the Modi government's development work "high".

The government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done well in developing the nation and improving the lives of people, though concerns remain over unemployment and price rise, according to "Public Opinion", a special NDTV survey in partnership with Lokniti-Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS).

The survey sought to assess the public mood as PM Modi completes nine years in power this month and preps for a series of elections including the Lok Sabha polls next year. It was conducted across 19 states between May 10 and 19, just after the Karnataka election in which the ruling BJP lost to the Congress.

At least 47 per cent of the respondents of the survey rated the Modi government's development work "high".

The government has been working aggressively in infrastructure projects and other areas that need huge capital expenditure. State roads, highways, public facilities and expressways have improved hugely in the past nine year.

Some of the respondents of the survey, however, raised concerns over unemployment and price rise. This could be attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic that affected not only India, but even developed economies. The pandemic had squeezed the earnings of many companies, which led to job cuts. Despite this, India has done relatively well.

A UN report last week said India's economy is expected to grow by 6.7 per cent in the calendar year 2024, supported by resilient domestic demand. The World Economic Situation and Prospects as of mid-2023 said India's economy, the largest in the South Asian region, is expected to expand by 5.8 per cent in 2023 and 6.7 per cent in 2024 (calendar year basis), supported by resilient domestic demand.

At least 35 per cent respondents of the NDTV-CSDS survey said their economic condition has improved in the past four years; 22 per cent said it has worsened. A likely reason for this is the lingering effects of the losses people incurred during the height of the pandemic.

More than half of the respondents support free electricity and water, while 57 per cent said populist policies benefit the poor.

Giving electricity, water and other amenities to all for free, however, adds severe pressure on government finances and in the long run only end up harming the delivery of these services as funds dry up.