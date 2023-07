On Muharram, PM Modi Pays Tribute To Imam Hussain, Recalls His Sacrifices

PM Narendra Modi paid tributes to Imam Hussain today on Muharram.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Imam Hussain today, saying his courage and commitment to the ideals of justice and human dignity are noteworthy.

Muslims across the world, especially Shias, commemorate the death of Imam Hussain on this day in the battle of Karbala.

We recall the sacrifices made by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS). His courage and commitment to the ideals of justice and human dignity are noteworthy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 29, 2023

Better known as "Ashura", it is the 10th day of the Islamic month of Muharram.

"We recall the sacrifices made by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS). His courage and commitment to the ideals of justice and human dignity are noteworthy," PM Modi said on Twitter.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)