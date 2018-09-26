Manmohan Singh Turns 86. PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Other Leaders Wish Him

Manmohan Singh served as the country's prime minister from 2004 to 2014.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh turns 86 today. On his birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and other leaders greeted him on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted his predecessor on Twitter and prayed for his long life.

"Greetings to our former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh ji on his birthday. I pray for Dr Singh's long life and good health," PM Modi tweeted.

Greetings to our former Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji on his birthday. I pray for Dr. Singh's long life and good health. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 26, 2018

Congress president Rahul Gandhi praised Mr Singh's selfless service to the nation.

"Manmohan Singh ji's birthday is an opportunity for us to appreciate and remember his many years of selfless service and dedication to the cause of nation building. I wish him a very happy birthday and good health and happiness always," Rahul Gandhi said on Twitter.

Manmohan Singh Ji's birthday is an opportunity for us to appreciate and remember his many years of selfless service and dedication to the cause of nation building. I wish him a very Happy Birthday and good health and happiness always. - Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 26, 2018

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called Mr Singh a man of integrity, sobriety and humble nature.

"I wish a very happy 86th birthday to Dr Manmohan Singh, our former Prime Minister. A man of integrity, sobriety and humble nature. I pray for his long & healthy life," Mr Kejriwal tweeted.



I wish a very happy 86th birthday to Dr Manmohan Singh, our former Prime Minister. A man of integrity, sobriety and humble nature. I pray for his long & healthy life - Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 26, 2018

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was born in Gag, now in Pakistan, on September 26, 1932. Mr Singh is an economist who became a politician and was the country's prime minister from 2004 to 2014. He has served in various positions, including as RBI chairman and finance minister.