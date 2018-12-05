On Kripan, Kara, Delhi High Court Seeks Centre's Response

A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V. Kameswar Rao was hearing a public interest litigation filed by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC).

All India | | Updated: December 05, 2018 00:26 IST
The court has listed the matter for further hearing on March 27. (File)


New Delhi: 

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Centre, the Delhi government and Delhi Police to file a reply on a plea seeking directions to allow Sikhs to carry a 'kripan' (small dagger) and wear a 'kara' (bracelet) in public places.

A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V. Kameswar Rao was hearing a public interest litigation filed by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC).

The DSGMC has sought direction to the authorities to treat the rights of Sikhs to carry kripan as part of their identity.

The court was told that an 18-year-old Sikh was denied entry into the Red Fort on Independence Day this year because he had a kripan. 

The plea also sought directions to sensitize the police and security agencies about the religious rights granted under the Constitution to Sikhs.

The court has listed the matter for further hearing on March 27.

