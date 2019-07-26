'Unforgettable': PM Shares Photos Of Kargil Visit In Tribute To Heroes

PM Modi shared pictures of his visit to Kargil during the conflict and his interaction with the soldiers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to the soldiers who defended India during the Kargil war, in 1999. In his tribute to soldiers on the occasion to celebrate the 20th anniversary of India's victory over Pakistan, PM Modi said that the day should be remembered for the "courage, bravery and dedication" shown by the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay.

"Operation Vijay" was the name given to India's limited war against Pakistan after the neighbouring country captured high outposts Jammu and Kashmir's Kargil in 1999.

"I salute all the heroic sons of Mother India on Kargil Vijay Diwas. This day reminds us of the courage, bravery and dedication of our soldiers. On this occasion, my humble tribute to those mighty warriors, who favored all in the defense of the motherland. Jai Hind!," PM tweeted.

PM Modi also shared some pictures of his visit to Kargil during the conflict and his interaction with the soldiers. The prime minister said that in 1999, he was working for the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. "The visit to Kargil and interactions with soldiers are unforgettable," PM Modi said.

During the Kargil War in 1999, I had the opportunity to go to Kargil and show solidarity with our brave soldiers.



This was the time when I was working for my Party in J&K as well as Himachal Pradesh.



In 1999, Indian troops overcome seemingly insurmountable odds, hostile terrain, weather, and successfully recaptured several mountain tops overlooking the strategic Srinagar-Leh highway from Pakistani intruders.

Since then, the day is celebrated as Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Indian Army is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Kargil War today in honour of the soldiers who displayed immense valour during the operation.

July 26 is celebrated as Kargil Vijay Diwas every year to mark India's triumph over Pakistan on this day in 1999.

