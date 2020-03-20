'Will Help Break Virus Transmission Chain': Government On 'Janata Curfew'

Coronavirus update: People have been told to stay at home on Sunday

The Health Ministry has urged people to follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for a "Janata" curfew on Sunday, stating that "one day's cooperation will help break the chain of transmission. In a press briefing held this evening, Health Ministry Secretary Luv Agrawal also asked people to take the Prime Minister's call and start a "mass movement".

In a primetime address on Thursday night, Prime Minister Modi appealed to citizens of the country to observe a "Janata" (public) curfew on March 22 as a test run for large-scale social distancing over the next few days to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, outbreak in the country.

"Under this Janata curfew, no one should leave their home or gather in their neighbourhoods. Only those related to essential services should go out," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister suggested the one-day exercise would help people get used to self-isolating. Stay home unless absolutely essential in the next few weeks, he said, urging determination and restraint.

There have been more than 200 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported so far, with at least four deaths linked to the virus.