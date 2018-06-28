Nikki Haley Visits Jama Masjid, Rolls Chapattis At Gurdwara On India Tour

Nikki Haley was also seen stirring a huge cauldorn at the gurdwara kitchen.

United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, who is touring India to strengthen ties between the two countries, visited religious institutions in Delhi, a day after she said freedom of religion was as important as freedom of people.

On her first visit to India after becoming the US envoy to UN, Ms Haley's first stop this morning was the Gauri Shankar Mandir. From there, she headed to Delhi 6 and offered prayers at the Jama Masjid. Later, she interacted with people sitting outside the mosque.

The daughter of Sikh immigrants from Punjab, she also visited Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib in central Delhi. As part of the community service, she rolled round chapattis for the 'langar' at the gurdwara's kitchen and was also seen stirring a huge cauldron of prasad.

United States Ambassador to the United Nations #NikkiHaley visits Jama Masjid in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/n2brLO2PPq - ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2018

During her three-day visit, Ms Haley met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday and discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries, including on counter-terrorism.

The 46-year-old diplomat, who is the highest-ranked Indian-American in US President Donald Trump's administration, will also meet top officials, NGO representatives among others and discuss a host of topics including India-US strategic ties and significant global developments.

Ms Haley had last visited India in 2014 when she was the South Carolina Governor.