On Holi Weekend, Rahul Gandhi To Visit Grandmother In Italy

Rahul Gandhi will be abroad when election results of Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland will be announced on March 3.

All India | | Updated: March 02, 2018 04:40 IST
4 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
On Holi Weekend, Rahul Gandhi To Visit Grandmother In Italy

Rahul Gandhi celebrated his 47th birthday on June 19 with his grandmother last year

New Delhi:  Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said he will visit his 93-year-old grandmother in Italy during the Holi weekend.

"My Nani is 93. She's the kindest soul ever. This Holi weekend I'm going to surprise her! I can't wait to give her a hug....," Mr Gandhi said on Twitter.

Comments
Close [X]

"#HappyHoli to all of you. Have a joyful celebration.," he added.
 
Rahul Gandhi's grandmother Paola Maino lives in Italy. Last year too, he celebrated his 47th birthday on June 19 with his grandmother.

He will be abroad when election results of Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland will be announced on March 3.



For the latest Election News & Live Updates from Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.

Trending

Congress President Rahul GandhiRahul Gandhi Grandmother Paola MainoHoli weekend

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tax CalculatorLIVE TVElection 2018MeghayalaNagalandTripura

................................ Advertisement ................................