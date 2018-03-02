On Holi Weekend, Rahul Gandhi To Visit Grandmother In Italy

My Nani is 93. She's the kindest soul ever. This Holi weekend, I'm going to surprise her! I can't wait to give her a hug.... #HappyHoli to all of you. Have a joyful celebration.. — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) March 1, 2018

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said he will visit his 93-year-old grandmother in Italy during the Holi weekend."My Nani is 93. She's the kindest soul ever. This Holi weekend I'm going to surprise her! I can't wait to give her a hug....," Mr Gandhi said on Twitter."#HappyHoli to all of you. Have a joyful celebration.," he added.Rahul Gandhi's grandmother Paola Maino lives in Italy. Last year too, he celebrated his 47th birthday on June 19 with his grandmother.He will be abroad when election results of Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland will be announced on March 3.

For the latest Election News & Live Updates from Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.