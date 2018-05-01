On Gujarat, Maharashtra Day, Leaders Extend Wishes

On the occasion of Gujarat Day, warm greetings and best wishes to the people of Gujarat. May the state scale newer heights of development in the years to come #PresidentKovind - President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 1, 2018

On Maharashtra Day, greetings and good wishes to the people of Maharashtra. May the state continue to prosper and develop in the years to come #PresidentKovind - President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 1, 2018

Greetings on Gujarat Diwas. The state's people are known for their simplicity and entrepreneurial zeal. Gujarat has made a significant contribution in our nation's history, especially during the freedom movement. May Gujarat continue to add impetus to India's progress. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 1, 2018

Best wishes to the people of Maharashtra on their Statehood Day. I pray for the continued progress and prosperity of Maharashtra. May the state scale new heights and keep contributing to the development journey of our nation. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 1, 2018