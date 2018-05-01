On Gujarat, Maharashtra Day, Leaders Extend Wishes

May 1 marks the day when Maharashtra and Gujarat came into existence. It was on this day in 1960 when the states were formed on linguistic grounds.

All India | Edited by | Updated: May 01, 2018 12:13 IST
New Delhi:  President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders on Tuesday wished the people of Gujarat, and Maharashtra on their Statehood Day.

May 1 marks the day when Maharashtra and Gujarat came into existence. It was on this day in 1960 when the states were formed on linguistic grounds.

"On the occasion of Gujarat Day, warm greetings and best wishes to the people of Gujarat. May the state scale newer heights of development in the years to come," President Kovind tweeted.
"On Maharashtra Day, greetings and good wishes to the people of Maharashtra. May the state continue to prosper and develop in the years to come," he said in another tweet.Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter to wish people of the two states on the occasion. He said people of Gujarat were known for their simplicity and entrepreneurial zeal.

"Gujarat has made a significant contribution in our nation's history, especially during the freedom movement. May Gujarat continue to add impetus to India's progress," he tweeted.
Extending his greetings to Maharashtra, he said, "I pray for the continued progress and prosperity of Maharashtra. May the state scale new heights and keep contributing to the development journey of our nation."
"I am sure the collective efforts of BJP Government in the State and at the Centre will put Maharashtra in new growth trajectory. Happy #MaharashtraDay," tweeted BJP leader Prakash Javadekar.

Assam Chief Minster Sarbananda Sonowal tweeted, "Greetings to the people of Maharashtra on their Statehood Day. May the State continue to scale more heights of development. #MaharashtraDay @CMOMaharashtra @Dev_Fadnavis."

All major markets including the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), National Stock Exchange (NSE), forex, money, bullion, metals, oilseeds, spices and sugar will be closed today on account of Maharashtra Day.

