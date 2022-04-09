On Curry Night, Australian PM Cooks Khichdi. It Has A PM Modi Connect

Australian Prime Minister showcasing his culinary skills

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Saturday celebrated the signing of India-Australia trade pact by cooking. And the curries he chose to cook for the night were all from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Gujarat, underlining the importance he attaches to the bilateral relationship between Canberra and New Delhi.

"To celebrate our new trade agreement with India, the curries I chose to cook for curry night tonight are all from my dear friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Gujarat province, including his favourite Khichdi," Mr Morrison, photographed in his kitchen in an apron, posted on image sharing app Instagram.

Mr Morrison said the dishes were approved by his family.

"Jen (his wife), girls and mum all approve," he said, sharing the pictures.

In the past, Mr Morrison has shown his "ScoMosas" (Samosa-like) making skills and said he would love to share it with PM Modi.

In May 2020, Morrison posted a picture on Twitter of him holding a tray of "ScoMosas," a fried snack stuffed with potatoes, which he claimed was made from scratch and said: "They're vegetarian and I would have liked to share them with him (Modi)." "Sunday ScoMosas with mango chutney, all made from scratch – including the chutney!" said the Australian PM.

The deal, termed a "watershed moment for India-Australia relations by PM Modi, was signed earlier this week and will take the bilateral trade between the two countries from $27 billion to $45-50 billion in the next five years.

The deal provides duty free access in Australian market to over 95 per cent of Indian goods such as textiles, leather, jewellery and sports products.

At the time, the Australian Prime Minister had said that this is the single largest Australian government investment in his country's relationship with India. He further said that the signing of the pact marks another milestone in the bilateral relationship.