On Compensation For Mob Violence, Supreme Court Pulls Up Centre, States

The top court asked the Centre and states to take steps to prevent mob violence.

The Supreme Court has pulled up the Centre and the states over the issue of cow vigilantism and mob killings. The top court on Monday sought a response from the states on compensation for the families of mob killing victims.

The Centre and the states have also been asked to give wide publicity within a week on how mob violence of any kind will invite serious consequence under the law. Senior lawyer Indira Jaising, who represented petitioner Tushar Gandhi, told the Supreme Court despite its orders, the Centre and states haven't been publicising it.

"The purpose of broadcasting is to put the preventive measures on a high pedestal and people must realise lynching will invite serious trouble," the court said.

The petitioners said that 54 victims of lynching are yet to get compensation from the states.

The top court by its July 17 judgment had directed the central and the state governments to "broadcast on radio and television and other media platforms including the official websites of the Home Department and Police of the states that lynching and mob violence of any kind shall invite serious consequence under the law."

The court had sought a report from the Rajasthan government on the steps taken backed with documents against the police officials for delay in taking Rakbar Khan, a victim of mob killing, to hospital resulting in his death.

Rakbar Khan, 28, was beaten to death by suspected cow vigilantes in Lalwandi village of Ramgarh district in Rajasthan on July 24.

Earlier this month, Rajasthan informed the court that a police officer has been suspended. The court was also informed that three constables of the police station have been transferred to police lines.