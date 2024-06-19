On CCTV, Woman Accused Of Murder At Burger King Seen Taking Delhi Metro

The woman's role in the crime is under probe.

A man was shot dead inside a Burger King outlet in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden last night. The man suffered multiple bullet wounds and was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

CCTV visuals from the outlet show the victim, Aman, taking a table where a woman was already waiting.

Moments later, the accused came and shot him multiple times. Later the woman vanished with Aman's phone and wallet.

The police found nothing but a bus ticket and a phone charger in his pockets. Police sources said a gang rivalry led to the killing. A CCTV video shows the victim inside a bus.

Aman, the sources said, had been called to the food outlet as part of a trap.

Fresh visuals have emerged showing the woman going through a security check and passing through the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates of a metro station after tapping her ticket. CCTV visuals from the Burger King outlet show the woman ordering food and looking into the surveillance camera.

The woman's role in the crime is under probe. The woman, police sources say, has a criminal record and attempts are being made to track her down.

Witnesses told police that two shooters entered the fast food outlet around 9.45 pm and fired at least 15 shots at the victim. The shooters and their accomplice, who waited outside during the shooting, fled the spot in two-wheelers.

"We received a call at around 9.45 pm from Rajouri Garden. The beat officers responded and went to the spot. Later, special teams were mobilised," said senior police officer Vichitra Veer. "We are trying to establish the identities of the three shooters."

