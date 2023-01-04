On CCTV, Police Van Seen On The Road Minutes Before Delhi Car Horror

CCTV has captured a PCR van on a road through which the woman was dragged around 2 am.

Police in the national capital is facing new questions in the case of 20-year-old Anjali Singh having been dragged to death by a car in the early hours of January 1, when the force claimed to have deployed 18,000 cops and 250 PCR vehicles for New Year's Eve.

CCTV footage has captured a PCR van even on a road through which she was dragged - the Maruti Baleno traveled 13 kilometres between Sultanpuri and Kanjhawala in Outer Delhi around 2 am.

Belying another claim of the cops that they acted promptly, sources have told NDTV that the first call to the Police Control Room (PCR) was received at 2.15 am by a caller who saw the body being dragged. This was barely half an hour after the car collided with the 20-year-old event manager's scooter and her leg got stuck in the car's front axle.

Sources say five or six calls were made to the police emergency number and more than 20 calls were made to the police by witness Deepak Dahiya, who noticed the car with a body stuck under it.

The police first received a call reporting an accident at 2.18 am. Another call came through at 2.20 am. The witness made two calls around 3.24 am and reported that he could see a car driving with a body underneath.

The police eventually put nine PCR units on the job, but none of them could find the body or the car because of "poor visibility" in the fog, sources say.

The police also received calls at around 4.26 and 4.27 am from a man who said a woman's body was lying on the road.

Anjali Singh's body was found at 4.40 am with her clothes ripped off and her skin peeled away.

The body was dragged through four police station areas and there were supposed to be at least many PCR vans patrolling that area, where streetlights are also patchy.

Police have arrested five persons who were in the car when the incident occurred. Anjali Singh was cremated yesterday amid tight security.