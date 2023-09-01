On Camera, Woman Kicked In Face, Assaulted With Rod; Had Infant With Her

Four people have been arrested.

A woman's refusal to move from an area allegedly led to a few shopkeepers kicking her and assaulting her with rods even as her four-month-old baby lay nearby. A video of the heart-rending incident has gone viral and four people have been arrested.

The incident took place at the main bus stand in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar city on August 12. A video, which has now gone viral, shows the woman sitting on the ground near a shop when she is dragged by a man and surrounded by at least a dozen others.

Even as a man is heard saying "don't hit her", another assaults her and kicks her face. Another man then hits the screaming woman with an iron rod.

Additional Superintendent Of Police, Sagar, Lokesh Sinha, said the video went viral on Thursday afternoon and they tried to get information about the woman, but could not find out anything.

"We took note of the incident and an FIR was registered. Some arrests have been made. We will take the victim's version when we can locate her. From our questioning so far, we have found that these people owned shops in the area. They asked her to go away and assaulted her when she did not," he said.