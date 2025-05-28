On Camera, UP Man Bites Off Neighbour's Nose In Parking Row

An argument over a parking space in a high-rise residential society in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur led to a flat owner allegedly biting the nose of the society's secretary during a confrontation. The incident was caught on the CCTV cameras installed in the apartment complex and the video of it has gone viral.

The attack occurred in the premises of Ratan Planet Apartment, located in Kanpur's Naramau, where Rupendra Singh Yadav, a retired engineer who currently serves as the society's secretary, was allegedly assaulted by fellow resident Kshitij Mishra. The trigger was a dispute over a car parked in a spot that Mr Mishra claims was reserved for him.

According to the victim's complaint, Mr Mishra had called him in the evening, complaining about another vehicle occupying his designated parking space. Mr Yadav reportedly instructed the security guard to handle the issue, but Mr Mishra insisted that Mr Yadav come down himself.

When Mr Yadav reached the parking area, the situation escalated almost immediately. CCTV footage shows Mr Mishra slapping Mr Yadav during the exchange, before grabbing him by the neck and biting his nose. The footage also shows Mr Yadav stumbling and his shirt stained with blood.

Mr Yadav's children rushed him to a private hospital shortly after the incident.

Mr Yadav later filed a formal complaint at Bithoor police station, naming Kshitij Mishra as the attacker. Further investigation into the incident is underway.