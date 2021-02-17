On Camera, Speeding Car Hits Bride's Wedding Party In UP's Muzaffarnagar

The condition of at least four of the injured is critical

Tragedy struck a wedding procession in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Tuesday night, after a speeding vehicle hit members of the bride's party.

At least one person was killed and 12 injured. The condition of at least four of the injured is critical.

The bride was unharmed.

In a 30-second video that has been shared online, the young woman can be seen standing and dancing out of the sunroof of a white car.

Dressed in her wedding finery and sporting dark sunglasses, the bride has her hands in the air and, as the procession (and car) inches forward to the wedding venue, she can be seen dancing and swaying to the music that is playing in the background.

In the final few seconds of the clip, there is an explosive sound to her left and at least two men, including one in a black suit who was standing just inches from the bride, are thrown into the air.

The video cuts out to screams and shouts of alarm.