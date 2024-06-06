On Camera, Speeding Car Evades Signal, Hits Another, Flips Multiple Times

The Kia Carens flips multiple times over after contact.

Dramatic CCTV footage capturing an accident between two cars at a busy intersection in Hyderabad has surfaced online. The video shows a collision between a speeding black Kia Carens, which was attempting to jump a red light, and a white Toyota Innova Hycross. The Kia Carens flips multiple times over after contact.

The accident took place near Secunderabad Club on Thursday.

The 40-second clip shows the Kia Carens speeding to make the traffic light. When it attempts to cross the junction, the Innova makes contact with its door, causing the Kia to lose control. The Kia flips multiple times and then eventually comes to a stop, the clip shows.

A traffic police constable and locals rushed to the rescue of the people who were trapped in the car and pulled them out safely. The driver and passenger sustained minor injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.