A car hit a trailer and went out of control before running into an electricity post (Representational)

Four people, including two police constables, died and four others were injured in an accident involving a car and a tractor-trailer near Hyderabad, police said today.

The accident occurred yesterday evening when the car hit the trailer and went out of control before running into an electricity post, the police said.

The injured were undergoing treatment at a hospital, they said.