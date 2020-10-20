On Camera, Slippers Thrown At RJD's Tejashwi Yadav At Bihar Poll Rally

Tejashwi Yadav was in the Kutumba assembly segment to address a public rally

Tejashwi Yadav, the Leader of Opposition in Bihar, was on Tuesday attacked with slippers while campaigning for his party RJD's candidate in Aurangabad district, around 125 km from state capital Patna. One slipper misses him completely, the other lands in his lap, a video clip of the incident showed.

Mr Yadav was in the Kutumba assembly segment to address a public rally on Tuesday. The incident took place as soon as he took his place on the stage amid slogans in his support by party workers.

It is not clear who threw the footwear at Mr Yadav and why.

Mr Yadav, however, was seemingly unfazed with the incident as he didn't even mention it in his speech.

Tejashwi Yadav, a minister in the previous RJD-JDU government, is spearheading his party's campaign in the Bihar Assembly Election in the absence of his father, Lalu Yadav, who has been in jail since 2017 after being convicted in corruption cases. He has been running the party's affairs in his father's absence.

Mr Yadav, 30, is taking on four-time Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with attacks over his inability to secure special status to Bihar.

"People are very angry. It has been 15 years yet Bihar has not got special status. They have not been able to remove poverty, unemployment. People are extremely upset with this double engine government," he told NDTV earlier this week.

Bihar votes for a new 243-member assembly on October 28, November 3 and 7. The results will be declared on November 10.