Video: Priyanka Gandhi's Attempt At Cooking Dosa During Karnataka Campaign

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi today tried her hand at making dosas at a hotel in Karnataka's Mysuru. The Congress leader is visiting the state to campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Priyanka Gandhi was joined by fellow Congress leaders DK Shivakumar and Randeep Singh Surjewala.

In a video that is viral on social media, Priyanka Gandhi can be seen in the hotel's kitchen, interacting with the staff and flipping dosas.

Perfect dosas are just the beginning; with such skillful hands, there's no limit to the power they can bring to the world. pic.twitter.com/qsgUw6IBeJ — Congress (@INCIndia) April 26, 2023

The restaurant in question is Mylari Hotel, one of Mysuru's oldest food joints. Later, she thanked the hotel's owner and his family and took a selfie with them.

Elections to the 224-seat Karnataka Assembly will be held in a single phase on May 10, with the counting of votes scheduled on May 13.

Addressing a public meeting in Mysuru yesterday, Priyanka Gandhi said, "The Prime Minister came here and said the leaders of the Opposition want to dig his grave. What kind of talk is this? Every citizen of the country would like the health of the Prime Minister to be good," as quoted by news agency PTI.

"The people of Karnataka should not vote on the words of any leader but of their conscience," she added.

She claimed that it is time for a change in Karnataka as BJP has not done any constructive work in the state.

