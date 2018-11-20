On Camera, One-Year-Old Escapes Unhurt As Train Passes Over Her In UP

The infant is seen lying next to the tracks as a train passes over her

In a miraculous incident, a one-year-old girl survived unhurt after a train passed over her in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura Railway Station.

In the video, the infant is seen lying next to the tracks as a train passes over her. People on the railway platform are seen looking anxiously at the girl lying helplessly on the tracks.

According to news agency ANI, the infant fell on the tracks after her mother was accidentally pushed by her father while he was alighting the train.

As soon as the train passes over the girl, a man gets down and picks her up and hands her over to her family.

People were heard chanting God's name after the girl was found to be unhurt. The infant was seen crying while the people brushed her off. Watch the video here:

#WATCH: One-year-old girl escapes unhurt after a train runs over her at Mathura Railway station. pic.twitter.com/a3lleLhliE - ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 20, 2018

Two days ago, a man in Andhra Pradesh escaped unhurt after he lay down under a moving goods train. In the video, the man can be seen lying still on the track waiting for the train to pass over.

(with ANI input)