Andhra Man Caught On Video Lying Down On Track As Train Passes Over Him

Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh: The man in question was caught under the train while trying to cross over to the other side of the railway station at Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district, around 450 km away from state capital Amaravathi.

Andhra Pradesh | Edited by | Updated: November 18, 2018 20:35 IST
The man was caught under the train trying to cross over to the other side of Anantapur railway station

Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh: 

A man in Andhra Pradesh had a miraculous escape but was quickly reprimanded by passers-by after trying a reckless stunt, lying down under a moving goods train near a railway station platform. In the video filmed on a cellphone by a witness, the man can be seen lying still on the railway track, waiting with baited breath for the train to pass over.

The man in question was caught under the train while trying to cross over to the other side of the railway station at Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district, around 450 km away from state capital Amaravathi.

The misguided attempt at the 'short-cut' was not taken kindly to, by both the passers-by at the railway platform and those who filmed the entire incident.

As the man gets up from the track, visibly shaken, he is scolded by several people who soon gathered around the platform.

One of them leans down, seemingly to help the man up, but instead begins to scold him. The man is then seen trying to offer an explanation for the foolhardy stunt, but those who gathered around him nod their heads in disbelief and walk away.

Anantpur, Andhra Pradesh: As the man gets up from the track, visibly shaken, he is scolded by several people who soon gathered around the platform

The man then is then seen extracting his slippers from the railway tracks and attempts to climb up to the platform on his own.

The identity of the man is unknown as of now.

