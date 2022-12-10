Video: Mob Clashes With Cops, Throws Stones In UP's Badaun

Those involved are being identified from the video footage, police said.

A group of residents clashed with the police and threw stones at the cops in Kakrala town of Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district on Friday. Police said a man gathered the mob as he was angry over being stopped for routine checking. Two men were arrested and search is on for the rest using video footage, said district police chief OP Singh.

By the night the streets of the area were deserted and many people had left, locking their homes, as they feared a police crackdown, it is learnt.

"A police team was in the area for patrolling on foot. Routine checking was on when a man objected to his vehicle being checked. He later returned with men and women from his family and started a sit-in protest. When police asked them to stop blockading traffic, many people started throwing stones," said the police chief, not sharing more details.

He said police used force to disperse the mob and arrested two men. "A case is being filed," he said.

Six policemen were injured in the incident and some police vehicles were damaged, local news outlets reported.