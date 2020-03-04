On Camera, Men Climb Maharashtra School Wall, Pass Chits To Students

Men were seen climbing walls of a Maharashtra school.

Yavatmal:

A video has surfaced from Maharashtra that shows a group of men climbing boundary walls of a school and passing chits to students writing their Class 10 examination on Tuesday.

AS Chaudhary, exam centre controller of the school in Yavatmal's Mahagaon, said that they have been facing an issue due to an incomplete boundary wall. "The boundary wall of our school compound is incomplete, so we have asked police to increase the security. We have repeatedly contacted them over the phone," she said.

Mr Chaudhary said that the school is committed to holding fair examinations

