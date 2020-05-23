'That's My Chief Minister': On Camera, Conrad Sangma Strums Iron Maiden

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma shared the video on Instagram.

A video that shows Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma strumming a number by Iron Maiden, a heavy metal band, has won the internet as many social media users praised him for his mastery of the instrument.

In nearly 46-second video, shared on the Chief Minister's official Instagram account, the 42-year-old leader can be seen playing Iron Maiden's "Wasted Years". "After a hectic 3 day Assembly session .. unwinding with some iron maiden stuff .. it's been a long while I haven't played so I guess a few mistakes ..., (sic)" reads his post.

The song from the album "Somewhere In Time" was released by the London-based band in 1986.

The video shared last night has been viewed over 24,000 times on the photo-sharing app. It also earned him praise on Facebook and Twitter.

"Meghalaya Chief Minister Shri. Conrad Sangma, who never fails to impress us Thumbs up," said a Twitter user.

Another user shared the video and wrote: "That's my state's Chief Minister for you my friends. @SangmaConrad killing it!! Guitar."

Coronavirus has forced a majority of the population across the world indoors as the governments across the globe try to break the chain of transmission. Many such videos that show people playing instruments at their homes, dancing or participating in a group activity have been widely shared on social media, as people try to embrace social distancing as a new norm.

The centre extended the lockdown last week for the third time to May 31. Across India, more than 1 lakh people have coronavirus, more than 3,500 have died.