On Camera, Man Pushes Woman Before Moving Train, Runs With Children

Vasai: Chilling visuals of the incident were captured on CCTV camera.

In a shocking incident, a woman was crushed to death after being pushed by a man onto the railway tracks under a moving train near Mumbai.

Chilling visuals of the incident were captured on CCTV camera at the Vasai railway station. It occurred at around 4 am on Monday, said railway police.

The accused, who could be the victim's husband, fled the scene with her two children after the incident.

In the footage, the woman is seen sleeping on a platform bench when the man approaches her and wakes her up. Minutes later, they are seen talking to each other. The man suddenly drags her towards the tracks and pushes her off the platform as a train was seen approaching.

Awadh Express passes through the platform crushing the woman to death while the accused is seen fleeing the scene with her two children.

The victim and the accused have been at the station since Sunday afternoon. After the incident, the accused first went to Dadar and from there to Kalyan, according to the railway police.

Police are scouring through CCTV footage in their efforts to arrest the accused.

The Vasai station is located on the western line and Vasai Road-Roha line of the Mumbai suburban railway network.