On Camera, Man Beaten To Death Over Love Affair In Rajasthan

At least 6 people were seen pinning down the man and beating him mercilessly with sticks.

A man was beaten to death by the husband and other family members of a woman he was in a relationship with in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district on Thursday, police said. In a set of videos, allegedly filmed and shared on social media by the accused, at least six people were seen pinning down the man and beating him mercilessly with sticks.

The accused then dumped the body of the man, identified as Jagdish Meghwal from Prempura village, in front of his house, according to a complaint filed by the victim's father.

The video also showed one of the accused pressing his knee into the victim's chest as others kept thrashing him.

"Prempura residents Vinod, Mukesh, Lalchand alias Rameshwar, Sikandar and Dilip Rajput came on two motorcycles. They threw Jagdish's body in front of our house. I tried to hold him but he wasn't breathing anymore ," said Jagdish's father, Banwarilal Meghwal.

A case was registered against 11 people, three of whom have already been arrested, police said.

"A case has been lodged and three accused have been rounded up. We are in the lookout for the others," said Hanumangarh police.

गांव प्रेमपुरा तहसील पीलीबंगा ज़िला हनुमानगढ़ में दिनांक 07.10.2021 को प्रेम प्रसंग को लेकर महिला के पति और परिजनों द्वारा एक युवक के साथ लाठियों से मारपीट कर हत्या कर दी थी, जिसमें मुकदमा दर्ज कर तीन आरोपी राउंड अप किए जा चुके हैं। अन्य आरोपियों की तलाश जारी है। — Hanumangarh Police (@HmghPolice) October 9, 2021

Mr Banwarilal said Jagdish had left the house at around 1.30 pm on Thursday, saying that he was going to Suratgarh. He said the accused might have kidnapped him and beat him to death while he was on his way home.

Earlier in the day, the villagers staged a sit-in in front of the police station and said the body of the man will not be cremated until the accused are not arrested the case.