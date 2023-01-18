On Camera, Madhya Pradesh Man Beaten For Alleged Molestation, 6 Arrested

A video of the attack is being widely circulated on social media.

A young man was assaulted mercilessly in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly molesting a woman. Six men have been arrested and a case has been filed by the police in Khandwa, where the assault took place.

A video of the attack, which is being widely circulated on social media, show a group of men surrounding the man in the parking lot of a shopping mall. Initially they threaten him and demand that he answer their questions. Then they abuse him and start slapping him. He was then dragged in the middle of the room and two men with rods start hitting him.

Police sources said the incident took place on January 3 and was reported to them the same day. The men allegedly responsible were arrested today, after the video went viral.

Earlier today, with no arrest being made even after two weeks of the attack, a delegation of the local Muslim community met the district police chief.

"The boy is a resident of Sahar village and a college student. There was a conspiracy against him. He was wrongly accused and beaten up just because he is a Muslim," Khandwa Shahar Qazi Syed Nisar Ali told reporters.

Sehbaz is doing his post-graduation course in computer applications at the local SN College.

"The perpetrators are hooligans who call themselves members of a group. Such incidents will sully the name of our city," he added.

He said they have asked the police to take immediate action, arrest the men responsible and accuse them of kidnapping and mob lynching.

"The accused have been identified from the viral video. All six of them have been taken into custody now," said Vivek Singh, the district police chief.

Earlier, the police had filed a case against Sehbaaz for molesting a girl.