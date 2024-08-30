On Camera, Influencer Drives At 140 kmph, Hits Biker, Says 'No Big Deal'

The video was shot by a passenger in the back seat

A video of a man driving recklessly on a busy Haryana road, allegedly hitting a motorcycle, and showing no remorse over the incident has gone viral. Shared by activist Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj on X, the video shows a person driving at around 140 km/h, while his co-passengers can be heard asking him to slow down. However, the man, which Ms Bhardwaj said was influencer Rajat Dalal, kept driving recklessly on the busy road before allegedly ramming a motorcycle.

"Wo gir gaya, koi baat nahi. Roz ka yahi kaam hai ma'am (There's no big deal if he fell down. This is a daily thing, ma'am)," he is heard saying in the video after allegedly hitting the biker.

"Habitual Offender #RajatDalalPsycho hits a biker while driving at a speed of 143Kmph on a busy inner city highway," she wrote on X.

"GIR GAYA KOI BAAT NAHI. YE TO HAMARA ROZ KA KAAM HAI "



Habitual Offender #RajatDalalPsycho hits a biker while driving at a speed of 143Kmph on a busy inner city highway



PLZ IDENTIFY ROAD & TAG COPS@dtptraffic@FBDPolice@police_haryana@cmohry@noidatraffic@gurgaonpolicepic.twitter.com/RD2sEQVsnd — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) August 29, 2024

The video, which was shot by a passenger in the back seat, went viral and garnered more than 6.7 lakh views.

Responding to the video, the Faridabad Police said the administration has taken "cognizance of this incident on its own and started action".

"The investigation is going on. Strict action will be taken against the culprit," they said.

This video has come to the notice of the district administration and Faridabad police. Although no complaint has been made to the police in this matter. But the police administration has taken cognizance of this incident on its own and started action. The investigation is going… — DC Faridabad (@DC_Faridabad) August 30, 2024

Commenting on the viral video, several X users demanded the person's arrest.

"This guy should be booked ASAP. He's a threat to society. Hope someone with authority listens," one user wrote.

This guy should be booked ASAP. He's a threat to society. Hope someone with authority listens. — Undercover Diplomat (@pj140398) August 29, 2024

Another one added, "Anything less than a lifetime License ban will not be sufficient punishment for his crime!!!"

A third person wrote, "Daily work? Meaning killing someone has become a routine! Time for the authorities to step in before this 'habit' turns into a tragedy."

Daily work? Meaning killing someone has become a routine! Time for the authorities to step in before this 'habit' turns into a tragedy. — ????????????????????????????'???? (@Sunset_QueeN__) August 30, 2024

According to a report, the Faridabad Police is issuing a challan to Rajat Dalal for rash and negligent driving. It added that the video was shot near the NHPC Metro Station.