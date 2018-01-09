On Camera, Indian Chinese Soldiers Shake Hands, End Transgression Row On December 26, the Chinese road construction party entered India while building a track around 2 km away from the nearest Indo-Tibetan Border Police post. Reports say an almost 600 m-long track was constructed when the Chinese party was stopped.

The video indicates that the exchange near the line of actual control between India and China New Delhi: Indian and Chinese soldiers are seen shaking hands to resolve a dispute in a video apparently taken a few days ago in a remote part of Arunachal Pradesh, where Chinese construction workers entered one km into Indian territory before they were stopped.



In the incident that took place in Tuting in the border state's upper Siang district, Chinese bulldozers were seized from a road-building team that had entered India to build a track. The equipment was returned later.



The video indicates that the exchange near the line of actual control between India and China was polite. At the end of the clip, an Indian officer is seen telling his Chinese counterpart that their equipment will be returned in a formal meeting. They shake hands, and another Indian officer suggests they all sit and have a meal together sometime.



Yesterday, Army Chief Bipin Rawat had said that the "Tuting incident" had been resolved in a recent meeting between the two countries.



On December 26, the Chinese road construction party entered India while building a track around 2 km away from the nearest Indo-Tibetan Border Police post. Reports say an almost 600 m-long track was constructed when the Chinese party was stopped.



The Chinese labourers had entered the area inadvertently, said a government report on the incident.

The Chinese reportedly left behind road-building equipment like excavators when they left.



The Army chief also said there was a "major reduction" in Chinese troops in the Dokalam area, the site of a 73-day standoff last year between the soldiers of the two countries.



