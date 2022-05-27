On Camera, Hyderabad Woman Repeatedly Stabbed On Busy Road

No one from the crowd tried to help the woman as the man went about attacking her.

A 48-year-old woman was brutally attacked and stabbed multiple times by a stalker, who happened to be her neighbour, in Hafeez Baba Nagar area of Hyderabad.

The CCTV footage shows the woman crossing the street when the man attacks her from behind in the middle of a busy road with several people present. However, no one intervened.

The woman identified as Syed Noor Bano has been shifted to Owaisi Hospital for treatment. She is a widow with grownup children.

One of the woman's daughters said the man had been harassing and stalking her mother and they had even lodged a police complaint one year ago.

"He used to stalk mummy. We even complained once," the daughter said controlling her tears.

A local police inspector said they are on the lookout for the man.

He said the earlier police complaint had been settled with a compromise agreement between the two parties.