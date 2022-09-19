On Camera, Group Of Women Mercilessly Thrash Man Outside Raipur Airport

The angry women were seen thrashing the man with a belt as well.

A shocking video of a group of women mercilessly beating up a man outside Raipur airport has surfaced on social media. The incident, captured by one of the onlookers, took place on Sunday at Raipur's Swami Vivekananda International Airport.

In the video, the visibly angry women were seen thrashing the man with a belt and repeatedly slapping and punching him allegedly over a monetary dispute. They even tore the man's shirt, while he tried to flee from them.

The video was accessed by NDTV's consulting reporter Zulfikar. Following the incident, both parties registered a case at Mana police Station in Raipur city.

Local media outlets have identified the man as Dinesh, an auto taxi driver at a travel company called Rahul Travels. In his police complaint, Mr Dinesh stated that he used to work for the travel company, but never received salaries for the months of May and June this year.

When he reached the company's office to collect the outstanding money, the man said that the employees started misbehaving with him and started arguing. When he asked for the manager's number, Mr Dinesh stated that the group of women started beating and abusing him.

The video of the incident has also surfaced on several social media platforms. Mr Dinesh has demanded action against the miscreants.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, another shocking video showing two women engaged in a serious fight at Nashik's Pimpalgaon toll plaza had gone viral on the internet. While one of them was a toll plaza employee, the other one appeared to be a passenger. In the clip, the two were seen pulling each other's hair and slapping each other multiple times before onlookers intervened to stop the brawl. The incident took place allegedly over toll fees.