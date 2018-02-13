On Camera, Groom's Car Ploughs Into His Wedding Procession, 25 Injured The groom was travelling in the Scorpio that was moving along with the wedding procession, progressing at a traditional slow pace with men, women and children stopping frequently to dance.

The Chhattisgarh horror has been caught in a chilling video that the police are examining closely. Janjgir-Champa, Chhattisgarh: It begins like any wedding video, with people dancing on the road to a popular film song. Suddenly, an SUV ploughs into the crowd, and the music is drowned by screams.



Around 25 people were injured and nine people are critical in hospital after the bridegroom's SUV rammed his wedding procession in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district on Monday night. The horror has been caught in a chilling video that the police are examining closely.



The groom was travelling in the Scorpio that was moving along with the wedding procession, progressing at a traditional slow pace with men, women and children stopping frequently to dance.



The driver of the SUV allegedly lost his nerve and pressed the accelerator instead of the brake, hitting several people. Then he tried to reverse, slamming into more people in the process. He later climbed out of the car and escaped. The police are investigating reports that he was drunk.



Some children were reportedly travelling in the SUV with the groom.



