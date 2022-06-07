On Camera, Dozens Of Students Brawl With Sticks At Jaipur College

A man is seen defending himself with a dustbin when another is seen approaching him with a stick.

An argument over some students-related issue turned into a full-fledged physical fight between two groups of students who used fists and sticks to attack each other in a college in Jaipur on Monday. Dozens were seen running around with sticks and several were seen engaged in fistfights in a set of videos that have emerged from the Rajasthan university.

No First Information Report or FIR has been filed in the case so far.