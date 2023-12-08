On Camera, Cop Accidentally Shoots Woman In Head Inside Police Station

The cop seen with the gun as the woman awaits her turn to meet him regarding her passport.

She was visiting the police station for her passport verification. And was awaiting her turn. Just then, a cop, cocking a gun, misfired. The bullet hit the woman, sending her crashing to the floor, showed the disturbing video from Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh.

The woman, Ishrat, has been rushed to a hospital, where her condition is said to be critical.

The accident took place around 2:50 pm. The accused policeman is missing.

The family has alleged that the woman was being harassed for money by the officer in charge of her passport verification. An argument followed and the officer shot her, claimed the family.

"She had visited the police station for passport inquiry. She was getting calls for money. Don't know who shot her. Don't know about the money demanded. There was an argument between them," said Jeeshan, a relative of the 55-year-old injured woman.

The video shows the woman standing with a man awaiting her turn when the cop comes in and is handed a gun by his colleague. The cop is seen testing the gun when the shot is fired and the woman collapses to the ground.

"Due to negligence, Inspector Manoj Sharma has been suspended with immediate effect and a criminal case has been registered against him. The injured woman is being treated by the doctor's team, the footage of the incident is being investigated by the field unit," said Kalanidhi Naithani, SSP, Aligarh.

The woman was hit in the back of the head, the officer said, adding that teams have been formed and strict action will be taken against the accused policeman.

The woman was planning to visit Saudi Arabia for Umrah, a mini pilgrimage.