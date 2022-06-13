On Camera, Congress Leader Runs From Cop. His Reply On Getting Trolled.

The moment when a Delhi cop stops youth Congress chief Srinivas BV

A video of Youth Congress chief allegedly giving the Delhi cop a slip and seen running away was widely shared today by a host of BJP leaders on the day the Congress staged a massive show of strength as Rahul Gandhi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case.

In the video, a cop stops Srinivas BV, who steps of his car, ducks and runs away. The Congress leader has tweeted another clip, showcasing what really happened.

"History tells us nobody ever ran away, tail tucked between legs, when police cracked down on satyagrahis. They faced lathis, bullets and like Veer Savarkar, even jail and kala pani. cc: @srinivasiyc close aide of National Herald scam accused @RahulGandhi," tweeted Kanchan Gupta, senior adviser, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, taking a swipe at the Congress leader.

History tells us nobody ever ran away, tail tucked between legs, when police cracked down on satyagrahis. They faced lathis, bullets and like Veer Savarkar, even jail and kala pani.

cc: @srinivasiyc close aide of National Herald scam accused @RahulGandhipic.twitter.com/vgu3oKrpqb — Kanchan Gupta 🇮🇳 (@KanchanGupta) June 13, 2022

In another clip, tweeted by Delhi BJP spokesperson Ajay Sehrawat, the Congress leader is heard saying "not afraid of police", and then a few moments later, as the clip shows, the Congress leader is seen foxing the Delhi cop and slipping away.

Taking note of the criticism, the Congress leader swatted it away with a video and a quote from Mahatma Gandhi.

"First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win." - Mahatma Gandhi pic.twitter.com/F4EkN2mbe9 — Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) June 13, 2022

In the video, now tweeted by Mr Srinivas, he shows how he escaped from getting arrested to arrive at the probe agency's office to protest. A few moments later, shows the video, he is seen outside the probe agency's office surrounded by cops. There is great commotion and the leader is being pushed around and then lifted and put into the waiting bus even as he resists.

On a day of high drama, another senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP KC Venugopal was manhandled by the Delhi Police as they were detaining Congressmen to stop them from taking part in a protest march.

Dramatic cellphone videos from across the city showed slogan-shouting Congress workers being forcibly caught by the police and loaded into buses.