On Camera, Bus Runs Over Biker In Ahmedabad, He Dies On Spot

A motorcyclist in Ahmedabad was crushed to death by a bus, which sped away. The incident, which took place on April 19, was captured on CCTV, footage of which has now emerged.

The disturbing video shows a 52-year-old man, Navin Patel, trying to cross Bhulabhai crossroads on his two-wheeler when an Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service (ATMS) bus ran over him.

Mr Patel is seen falling to the ground and the right rear tire of the bus runs over his head. The bus driver didn't stop and fled the scene, the video shows. The man died on the spot.

What followed was even more shocking as not a single passerby came forward to help Mr Patel as he was lying on the road. The speed of the vehicles passing the busy intersection did reduce for a moment with bystanders passing the scene without stopping to help the accident victim.

The video has now gone viral on social media with people questioning human empathy in such critical situations.

One of the users on X, formerly Twitter, wrote, "What kind of dystopian hell is this country? Guy is in serious accident, each second is important and people are casually leaving as if nothing has happened."

"After the accident, shocked to see almost nobody stopped to help or check on him for sometime. People are kind of running away, what kind of society we are living in !! He might be dead on the spot, but as a human it's our duty to stop and help," wrote another.

A third one wrote, "No value for human life. So sad to see all this."

In the last ten years, a total of 7,283 accidents, including 116 casualties, involving AMTS buses and private operators in Ahmedabad have come to the fore.

(With inputs from Mahendra Prasad)