Rapes 'Left, Right And Centre': Top Court Raps Bihar Over Shelter Homes

Bihar shelter home case: Supreme Court has pulled up Bihar government for not inspecting homes

The Bihar government of Nitish Kumar, caught in a shelter home rape horror, was shredded by the Supreme Court which questioned why there was no inspection of these homes. "Girls are raped left, right and centre," a furious court said.

The court was hearing the case involving the Muzaffarpur shelter home in which over 30 girls were raped, tortured and exploited over the past four years. Ten people have been arrested, including the home's politically well-connected owner Brajesh Thakur, whose non-profit runs other shelter homes.

"Every six hours a girl raped in the country," said the court, referring to data from the National Crime Records Bureau.

The highest, according to the bureau, is in Madhya Pradesh, followed by Uttar Pradesh.

"People, money are given to these NGOs managing shelter homes since 2013 but the Bihar government didn't inspect them," noted the top court.

Bihar said nine First Information Reports or FIRs were filed and arrests were made and one person is missing. Some officers were suspended and are facing action, the court was told.

The amicus curiae (person who assists the court) told the Supreme Court that of the 41 girls rescued, one girl is missing.

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences or TISS, which exposed the shelter home rapes in a report, informed the court that 15 shelter homes had been red-flagged in its report, including the one in Muzaffarpur.