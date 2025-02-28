Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

On Bengaluru Streets, Armed Thieves Caught By Public After Dramatic Chase

People took matters in their own hands after they saw a gang of thieves with knives in their hands at Bengaluru's popular MG Road.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
On Bengaluru Streets, Armed Thieves Caught By Public After Dramatic Chase
Bengaluru:

People took matters in their own hands after they saw a gang of thieves with knives in their hands at Bengaluru's popular MG Road.

In a chase as thrilling as those seen in movies, the thieves were chased before one of them was caught by the public. He was then roughed up by a crowd, before being handed over to the Cubbon Park Police.

It was later learnt that the gang was seen moving around with knives on the busy street, also frequented by tourists. The gang allegedly actively targeted women.

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Bengaluru, Cubbon Park, MG Road
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now