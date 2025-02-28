On Bengaluru Streets, Armed Thieves Caught By Public After Dramatic Chase

People took matters in their own hands after they saw a gang of thieves with knives in their hands at Bengaluru's popular MG Road.

In a chase as thrilling as those seen in movies, the thieves were chased before one of them was caught by the public. He was then roughed up by a crowd, before being handed over to the Cubbon Park Police.

It was later learnt that the gang was seen moving around with knives on the busy street, also frequented by tourists. The gang allegedly actively targeted women.