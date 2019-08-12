'Nehru Committed A Crime': Shivraj Singh Chouhan On Article 370

"The introduction of Article 370 was a crime," Shivraj Chouhan said.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today referred to Jawaharlal Nehru's Article 370 decision for Jammu and Kashmir an act of "crime" again.

Asked to comment on his earlier statement, Mr Chouhan said, "Maharaja of Kashmir did not demand special status to Kashmir when it was unified with India. Nehru did commit a crime and on the demand of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Sheikh Abdullah, he granted special status to the state. The move was also opposed by Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar."

"The introduction of Article 370 was a crime. It led to terrorism while Sheikh Abdullah's family prospered. The people of Kashmir remained poor. Nehru committed the crime of announcing ceasefire in war with Pakistan, at the time when Indian forces were driving out the Pakistani infiltrators from Jammu and Kashmir. Due to this, one-third of the portion (PoK) remained with Pakistan," he added.

On Saturday, Mr Chouhan had said that Jawaharlal Nehru "committed the crime of introducing Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and also of announcing cease-fire' in war with Pakistan.

Last week, the Centre revoked Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and also passed the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganization) Act 2019, splitting the state in two Union Territories--Jammu and Kashmir with Assembly and Ladakh without it.

