On Ambedkar Jayanti, Ravi Shankar Prasad Has Lunch With Dalits At 5-Star Hotel Earlier in the day, Ravi Shankar Prasad visited a Dalit locality in Patna and laid the foundation for a wooden bridge

Share EMAIL PRINT Mr Prasad had lunch with village-level Dalit entrepreneurs at Patna's Hotel Maurya Patna: As part of the BJP's Dalit outreach programme, union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had lunch with some members of the community at a five star hotel in Patna on Saturday.



Earlier in the day, Mr Prasad, who is the minister for law and IT, laid the foundation for a wooden bridge at the Dalit-dominated Cheema Kothi area of the city.



Accompanied by Nand Kishore Yadav, a BJP minister in the Bihar government, and two party legislators, Mr Prasad reached the Dalit basti and garlanded a picture of Dr BR Ambedkar.



The BJP top leadership had instructed the party's lawmakers to visit Dalit-dominated areas and listen to the problems faced by the community besides making them aware of the schemes that the government has launched for them. The leaders were also told to have a meal with Dalits.

The BJP youth wing organised a community lunch for Dalits in Patna



Later, Mr Prasad tweeted pictures of him having lunch at the hotel with some Dalit entrepreneurs, an event that was scheduled. Had lunch with women village level entrepreneurs of @CSCegov_ belonging to SC/ST communities in Patna on #AmbedkarJayanti.



आज एससी/एसटी समुदाय की महिला वी एल ई के साथ पटना में भोजन करने का सौभाग्य मिला। pic.twitter.com/uiBhNGfGAc— Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) April 14, 2018

Mr Yadav sought to clear the air on the union minister's absence at the community lunch in which 'khichdi' was served.



"He had an official engagement that was much publicised, for which he was getting late. So, he had to leave. Don't read anything more into it, said Mr Yadav.



At the IT event, Mr Prasad felicitated rural women entrepreneurs belong to the scheduled caste and scheduled communities for their pioneering work in providing digital services to the poor.



"They are the torchbearers of our efforts to empower common people," said Mr Prasad.



